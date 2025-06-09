Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in Albany International by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 28,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,493,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $279,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Albany International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Stock Performance

NYSE AIN opened at $67.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.71 and a 1-year high of $95.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Albany International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

