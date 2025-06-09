Procyon Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 720,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,073,000 after acquiring an additional 326,543 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $45,614,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 2.4%

Elevance Health stock opened at $393.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.45 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $409.50 and a 200-day moving average of $400.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $529.00 price target (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.53.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

