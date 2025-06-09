Procyon Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of JFrog by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JFrog alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FROG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG opened at $42.75 on Monday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $122.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,171,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,374,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,455,983.36. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 13,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $586,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,915. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,818 shares of company stock worth $3,474,896. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.