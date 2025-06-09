Procyon Advisors LLC Has $390,000 Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Graco by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Graco news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $309,393.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,049.60. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $85.05 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $92.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.30. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.98 million. Graco had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.00%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

