Procyon Advisors LLC Has $409,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 64.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,725,000 after buying an additional 123,584 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,322,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $200.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $205.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.38.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

