Procyon Advisors LLC Has $409,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Atlantic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,181,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $626.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $560.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $594.32. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $648.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

