Procyon Advisors LLC Has $438,000 Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,098,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,633,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,456 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 106,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,087,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,145,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,555 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Waters by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,654,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $984,582,000 after acquiring an additional 212,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waters by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $537,053,000 after buying an additional 34,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Waters by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 889,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $329,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $351.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.24 and a fifty-two week high of $423.56.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. Waters’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Waters from $355.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.19.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

