Procyon Advisors LLC Has $502,000 Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 2.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in National Grid by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid stock opened at $70.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.41. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $2.0345 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGG. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

