Procyon Advisors LLC Has $511,000 Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 64,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOND stock opened at $90.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.20. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $88.95 and a one year high of $95.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.26.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

