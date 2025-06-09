Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.74.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of STZ opened at $171.88 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.46 and a fifty-two week high of $265.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

