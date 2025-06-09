Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 92.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 1,022.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 13.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 94,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,381,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $190.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.20 and a 1 year high of $201.66.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Waste Connections from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.23.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

