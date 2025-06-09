Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on H. Macquarie dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $156.75 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $1,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,561.60. This represents a 51.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $122,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,712.45. The trade was a 55.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,620 shares of company stock valued at $49,694,255. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE:H opened at $132.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.85. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $102.43 and a 1-year high of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

