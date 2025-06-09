Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 747,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,839,000 after buying an additional 53,502 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 24,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $319.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.59 and a 12-month high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 274.13% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 5,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $1,755,314.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,456.16. This trade represents a 30.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $88,614.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,922,507.70. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,741. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

