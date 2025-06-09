Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 30,785.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 144,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,252,000 after purchasing an additional 143,770 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of MORN stock opened at $312.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.34 and a 1 year high of $365.00.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $581.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.07 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.25, for a total transaction of $2,557,749.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,038,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,301,707.50. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.84, for a total value of $61,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,254.80. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,633 shares of company stock worth $18,891,798. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

