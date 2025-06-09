Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 50,298 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $7,033,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $29.94 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

