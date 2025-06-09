Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,131,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth $52,381,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth $38,538,000. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth $12,564,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,209,000 after buying an additional 85,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,849.28. The trade was a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $214,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,267 shares of company stock valued at $489,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

EXPO stock opened at $77.41 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $115.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $137.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

