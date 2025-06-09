Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 1,915 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,522,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,330 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 9,850,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,452,000 after purchasing an additional 507,578 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,021,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,570,000 after buying an additional 1,731,873 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,950,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,737,000 after buying an additional 241,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,806,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,337,000 after buying an additional 313,851 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:MUFG opened at $13.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $167.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $15.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

