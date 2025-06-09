Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 4,769 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Alphatec by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $12.73 on Monday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $169.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.57 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 541.39% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 13,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $171,532.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,450,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,922,222.48. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Lish sold 12,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 826,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,162.12. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,375 shares of company stock worth $3,333,593 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

