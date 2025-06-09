Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $54.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.39 and a 12-month high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

