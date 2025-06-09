Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 69,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $88.25 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $288,467.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,022.72. The trade was a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $4,201,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

