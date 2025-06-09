Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 10,441,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 104,419 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 80.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,125,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,022.94. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 675 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,171.04. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $74.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.60. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.93. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.44 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on DLB. Wall Street Zen raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

