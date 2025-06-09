Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 310 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 18,682.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 107,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,065,000 after buying an additional 106,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,634,000 after buying an additional 229,601 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 68,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESE opened at $184.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.19 and its 200 day moving average is $153.32. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $188.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.22.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $265.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.96 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESE shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

