Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 86 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Ferrari stock opened at $482.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $460.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $391.54 and a twelve month high of $509.13. The company has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 46.69% and a net margin of 22.81%. Ferrari’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RACE. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.25.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

