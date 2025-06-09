Promising Artificial Intelligence Stocks Worth Watching – June 6th

Applied Digital, Salesforce, Super Micro Computer, Tempus AI, Snowflake, ServiceNow, and Arista Networks are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves developing, producing or integrating AI technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing and computer vision. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to firms driving innovation in automation, data analytics and intelligent systems. Performance in this sector is often tied to advances in algorithmic capabilities, data availability and real‐world adoption of AI solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of APLD stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 115,078,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,599,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 6.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE CRM traded up $5.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.52. 2,439,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,591,744. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $227.77 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $260.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.93. 11,770,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,183,126. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

NASDAQ TEM traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.49. 6,841,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,838,509. Tempus AI has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

NYSE SNOW traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.79. 1,559,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,347,653. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $214.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 1.21.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded up $13.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,030.70. 267,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $915.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $974.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Arista Networks stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.05. 2,542,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,033,505. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.55. The company has a market cap of $121.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. Arista Networks has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.58.

