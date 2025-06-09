Promising Robotics Stocks To Consider – June 7th

NVIDIA, Teradyne, Serve Robotics, TechnipFMC, and EPAM Systems are the five Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the research, design, manufacturing, or deployment of robots and automation systems. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of industries such as industrial automation, healthcare robotics, and autonomous vehicles. Performance of robotics stocks often reflects advances in artificial intelligence, manufacturing efficiency, and global demand for automated solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.72. The company had a trading volume of 153,523,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,137,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.45 and its 200-day moving average is $126.38.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Teradyne stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.23. 3,114,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,610. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.60. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21.

Serve Robotics (SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023.

Shares of NASDAQ SERV traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,574,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,035,845. Serve Robotics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $738.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,399,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,255. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.06.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.42. 501,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,263. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.28. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $138.15 and a 1-year high of $269.00. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

