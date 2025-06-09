Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,008,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,526,000 after acquiring an additional 112,366 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 30,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4,164.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 182,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 178,693 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 22,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

NYSE O opened at $56.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.73%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

