Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Red Violet were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDVT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Red Violet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Red Violet by 206,650.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Red Violet by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Red Violet during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDVT opened at $45.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25. Red Violet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company has a market capitalization of $636.95 million, a P/E ratio of 126.78 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Red Violet news, CEO Derek Dubner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $462,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,819,313.59. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey Alan Dell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,991,121.60. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,082,400 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

