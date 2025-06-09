Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Stock Holdings Lifted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Reddit were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,003,000 after purchasing an additional 139,135 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Reddit by 1,537,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 46,127 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reddit by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,321,000.

Get Reddit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,540,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,133 shares in the company, valued at $61,642,636.65. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,898.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,130.88. The trade was a 2.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 677,875 shares of company stock valued at $76,732,994 over the last 90 days. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDDT. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Reddit from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Reddit from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Reddit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reddit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Reddit

Reddit Trading Up 8.0%

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $121.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.99. Reddit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $230.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.66.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.55 million. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($8.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reddit Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.