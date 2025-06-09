RFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,400 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 487.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 492,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,905.65. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of CLF stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Glj Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.74.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

