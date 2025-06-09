RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Timonier Family Office LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,255,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.03 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

