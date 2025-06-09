RFG Advisory LLC Buys 143 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMCB. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 102,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.34. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $82.52. The company has a market capitalization of $934.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

