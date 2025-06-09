RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $113.93 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Williams Trading set a $154.00 target price on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.58.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

