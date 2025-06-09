RFG Advisory LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,204 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 30,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $890,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FENY opened at $23.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.79. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $27.03.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

