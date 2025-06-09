RFG Advisory LLC Invests $213,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,615.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,255,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,234 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 454,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 194,391 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 721,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 189,844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,506,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,929,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJR opened at $22.62 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.1271 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

