RFG Advisory LLC Invests $225,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $12,244,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC opened at $178.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $96,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,624,795.50. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,154 shares of company stock worth $2,525,591 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

