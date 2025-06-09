RFG Advisory LLC Invests $240,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDEC. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of FDEC stock opened at $45.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.27. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $45.95. The company has a market capitalization of $996.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.65.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.