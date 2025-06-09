RFG Advisory LLC Invests $84,000 in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAGS. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 12,143,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,192 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 870.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,271,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,121 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,459,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,926 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,766,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 968,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,877,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of PAGS opened at $8.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $14.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $857.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.45 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. Analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. PagSeguro Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.48%.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.