RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 3,342 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 187,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 17,277 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000.

NYSE PML opened at $7.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $9.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

