RFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 19,731 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 159,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $87.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.60. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently -67.67%.

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.12.

In other American International Group news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,764. This trade represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

