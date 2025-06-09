RFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 710 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $311.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,924.85. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

