RFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 2,427 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 279.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Dollar General to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $113.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $135.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 45.04%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

