RFG Advisory LLC Sells 232,947 Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 95.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,947 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 144,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 68,294 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,412,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 53,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter.

FTRI opened at $13.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.82. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

