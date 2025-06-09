RFG Advisory LLC Sells 3,205 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 129,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,428 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

Get First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FUMB opened at $20.10 on Monday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.