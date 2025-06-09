RFG Advisory LLC Takes $140,000 Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VALE. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vale by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 3,092.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

VALE stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Vale had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.04.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

