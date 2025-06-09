RFG Advisory LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,853,000 after purchasing an additional 142,450,266 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $495,086,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 27,563.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 693,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,676,000 after purchasing an additional 690,745 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $115,133,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,347,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,983,000 after purchasing an additional 574,326 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.10.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.7%

TTWO opened at $232.72 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $240.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.28. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,552.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,294,474.62. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,378 shares of company stock worth $103,915,994 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Further Reading

