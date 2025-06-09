RFG Advisory LLC Takes $219,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 23,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Up 2.5%
Shares of FTXO opened at $31.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $236.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $35.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
