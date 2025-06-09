RFG Advisory LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 31,140.0% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $163.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.42. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $127.35 and a 12-month high of $169.62.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

