RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 527,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 59,204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,547,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 207,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 29,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 137,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 43,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

