Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of AutoNation worth $13,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $187.15 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.33 and a 1 year high of $198.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.66.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

