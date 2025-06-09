Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 317,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bruker were worth $13,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Bruker by 274.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 1,093.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

BRKR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.22.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

